CHUBBUCK — A local cleaning and restoration business is volunteering to wash and sanitize emergency-response vehicles used by regional departments, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Heather Richards, marketing manager with Servpro, 5028 Rainbow Lane, Chubbuck, said her company intends to sanitize vehicles such as police cars, ambulances and fire trucks for a few Southeast Idaho police and fire departments on a weekly basis.
Officials with the company hope to protect both first-responders and the public they serve from COVID-19 — the disease caused by the new coronavirus — by ridding emergency vehicles of harmful pathogens, including the novel coronavirus.
From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Servpro staff, dressed in full hazardous materials protective gear, cleaned and disinfected ambulances for the Blackfoot Fire Department. Later that afternoon, the company treated fire trucks and ambulances for the Chubbuck Fire Department. Next week, Servpro plans to sterilize patrol cars for Pocatello and Chubbuck police.
"The safer we keep our community and our first-responders, the slower this thing will keep spreading," Richards said. "We've got to give back where we can. They are our first-responders; they are the people putting their lives in danger to make sure everyone is safe."
Richards said Servpro works closely with the area's first responders.
"They come in and save the day and make a pretty good mess while they do it, and we come in and clean it up after them," Richards said.
Richards said Servpro has been helping light commercial businesses and hotels in the area to clean, fog and sanitize amid the coronavirus crisis. Throughout the U.S. and Canada, Servpro has 1,800 franchises. The company has also been treating well-known structures on the East Coast, such as Fenway Park in Boston, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
She said the company uses cleaning agents and chemicals endorsed by the EPA and the Centers for Disease Control.
"Anything you might touch has to be cleaned, disinfected and fogged," Richards said. "We're hoping to keep on a regular schedule to make sure officers, EMTs and first-responders are safe."