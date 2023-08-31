We sit at the peak of approximately two centuries of America being a winner, being exemplary in achievements, mostly which also benefited the world. Most of the older generations of Americans have given their lives to making America exceptional. Our country was established as a nation under God, recognizing God’s role in granting quality of life to those who serve Him.
America today is in a downward spiral, doing all we can to merely survive. We were handed life on a golden platter, and have fallen into a mental state of presumed entitlement. People want to get paid for not working. People steal what is not theirs: from stores, homes, cars and individuals. Good Samaritans who try to intervene are charged with criminal acts. Stores order employees to not stop robbers. People arrested by police have the charges dropped so they can go out and commit mayhem again. Schools teach down to the lowest level of information, rather than teaching upward to help the students reach their full potential. Setting low standards diminishes learning, and actually stunts the students’ futures.
It is a sad time, and if we do not change course, America will melt into nothingness. Is there a quick fix to make us exemplary again? No. The decay has now penetrated all levels of governmental involvement and society. It has been entrenched in our children through culture, media, and education.
So, what spurred me to write on this theme? Actually, in preparing for a sermon I used the following sentence: “We are not saved to rest on our laurels, but rather to serve God with our lives.” My wife pointed out that the statement’s background was from Greek times, and later Roman, where people were given a crown made of laurel leaves as a public acknowledgment of some excellence or accomplishment.
Relying only on past accomplishments leads to complacency. Atrophy, as a physiological term, means that muscles that aren’t used decline in size, strength, and usefulness. In Communism, all the people are theoretically considered equal, but the system had built-in safeguards to negate someone ever rising above others, or excelling. Our friend described life under socialistic communism as all the people being in a swimming pool, and whenever anyone tries to climb out, all the others pull them back into the water.
In psychological terms, resting on your laurels becomes narcissism, false pride or complacency. We delude ourselves into believing that we are the greatest, the best, the most beautiful, and we spend the rest of our lives admiring ourselves in the mirror, oblivious to the isolation our self-obsession creates. In the corporate world, a successful company keeps creating new products, but companies that only rely on past market successes will eventually fail. So again, resting on one’s past accomplishments leads to decline.
Paul, in his letter to the Philippians shared a lifestyle model that can keep us moving upward, and forward, continually getting better and better. The model is in Philippians 3:12-14 (NASB95): “Not that I have already obtained it or have already become perfect, but I press on so that I may lay hold of that for which also I was laid hold of by Christ Jesus. Brethren, I do not regard myself as having laid hold of it yet; but one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and reaching forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.”
When we become Christians, we realize that all facets of our lives are gifts from God, and should be used to impact others for their betterment. Anything excellent we accomplish is due to Christ working through us, so we don’t obsess on our abilities but rather upon God’s goodness to work through us. Life is short; there is no time to sit around patting ourselves on the back. We need to forget fleeting laurels, and focus upon the objective of reaching our full potential in serving God and laying all the excellent achievements at His feet. He is the One who gets the glory, not us.
Paul’s daily journey involved forgetting past laurels, moving forward, and moving upward to accomplish all that God desired him to do.
How about you? Are you resting on past achievements and accomplishments, sitting and sitting as your life atrophies away? Or every day are you up and at it, engaging in the opportunities that God is giving you to accomplish today? Are you challenging others to become better than they think they can become? Or dumbing down those we are supposed to be helping to develop an upward trajectory for their lives?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com
