Ed Jordan

Ed Jordan

We sit at the peak of approximately two centuries of America being a winner, being exemplary in achievements, mostly which also benefited the world.   Most of the older generations of Americans have given their lives to making America exceptional. Our country was established as a nation under God, recognizing God’s role in granting quality of life to those who serve Him.

America today is in a downward spiral, doing all we can to merely survive.  We were handed life on a golden platter, and have fallen into a mental state of presumed entitlement.   People want to get paid for not working.  People steal what is not theirs: from stores, homes, cars and individuals.  Good Samaritans who try to intervene are charged with criminal acts. Stores order employees to not stop robbers.  People arrested by police have the charges dropped so they can go out and commit mayhem again.   Schools teach down to the lowest level of information, rather than teaching upward to help the students reach their full potential.  Setting low standards diminishes learning, and actually stunts the students’ futures. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.