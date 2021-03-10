POCATELLO — Pocatello resident and health care worker, Becky Morrison has seen how the threat of contracting COVID-19 along with the resulting anxiety have had an immeasurable impact within our community.
She makes this observation regarding the pandemic: “Not just Pocatello, but the whole world is affected by it so that emphasizes the seriousness of it. Many times, people don’t even know where the worry, anxiety and depression is coming from.”
When asked what has helped her, Becky states: “I remind myself that there was a beginning to the pandemic and there will be an end. I really liked an article ("The Way of Happiness — Hope") that was featured on jw.org recently. It built confidence that I can have a solid reason for hope even in stressful times. We know that things are always going to change, but we can still have a bright future.”
In addition to benefiting her personally, Becky has used the information to support others. She explains, “The articles on anxiety helped me to understand what my loved ones and neighbors are going through and gave me some practical advice in assisting them in dealing with the issues they are having.”
Becky also used a series of seven articles focused on the pandemic. Specifically, the one entitled "What Does the Bible Say About Pandemics?" was helpful. She said: “We live in a religious community that realizes we are living in difficult times. People have questions about whether God is causing the pandemic, so this article answered questions related to that. For me personally, I found it reassuring because it pointed out that it's not a punishment from him.”
When asked why she would recommend these articles to others, Becky replied, “The website has practical information, explains what's going on and gives us solid advice on what we can do about it.”
Since the pandemic began, jw.org has featured information designed to assist people of all ages and backgrounds to remain calm, informed and healthy. With content in an unprecedented 1,027 languages, jw.org also addresses often-asked questions and points to a bright future.
Robert J. Hendriks III, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, says: “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, many have felt that their life is slipping out of their control. The material on jw.org helps people of all ages and backgrounds to successfully govern their feelings by using the timeless wisdom found in the Bible.”
Those who do not have a Bible can download a copy or read it free of charge on jw.org — no sign-up or personal information is required.