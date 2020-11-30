Below is a list of resources to help those struggling with mental health issues due to COVID-19.
· COVID Help Now Line: Call or text (986) 867-1073/Toll Free (866) 947-5186
· Daily Life and Coping from the CDC: Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/stress-coping/index.html
· Pocatello Counseling Clinic at Idaho State University: Visit www.isu.edu/clinics/counseling-pocatello/ or call (208) 240-1609.
· Idaho Careline: Call 211
· Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline: Text or call 1-208-398-4357
· Disaster Distress Helpline: Call 1.800.985.5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
· National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 1-800-273-8255
· Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): Call 1-800-662-4357
· Veteran’s Crisis Line: Call 1-800-273-8255 or text TalkWithUs to 838255
· Optum 24/7 Medicaid Member Access & Crisis Line: Call 1-855-202-0973
· Optum Emotional Support Public Helpline: Call 1-866-342-6892
· CDC COVID-19 – Stress and Coping: Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html
· Mental Health America: Visit https://mhanational.org/covid19
· National Alliance on Mental Illness: Visit https://www.nami.org/Support-Education/NAMI-HelpLine/COVID-19-Information-and-Resources/COVID-19-Resource-and-Information-Guide