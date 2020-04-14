POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council will be taking testimony from citizens via phone for three scheduled public hearings on the Thursday regular meeting agenda.
The three public hearings on the agenda are:
— Vacation of right of way on Apex Road.
— McCormick and Hancock annexation.
— Planned unit development — Breezy apartments.
Following presentations by the applicant and city staff, Mayor Brian Blad will ask for comments from those in support, uncommitted and opposed to the item. When Mayor Blad asks for comments, citizens are asked to call-in when the description of their position on the issue is asked for. The phone number for public hearing testimony is 208-234-6283.
There may be a wait as each caller takes their turn. The mayor will ensure enough time is given for comments. Citizens are also able to submit written comments instead. Comments should be emailed by noon, Thursday, to Ruth Newsom, city clerk, at rnewsom@pocatello.us.
The full agenda for the meeting can be found at pocatello.us/agendacenter.
Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., and residents can watch the proceedings online at streaming.pocatello.us or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription.