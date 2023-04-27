Future Land Use Map

Future land use map.

 Image courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — On May 4 at 6 p.m., residents are invited to participate in a public hearing on the city’s proposed future land use map. The meeting will be in Council Chambers, 911 N. 7th Ave. in Pocatello.

At the hearing, City Council members will hear comments from the public concerning the city’s proposed future land use map. The council’s hearing may continue to subsequent dates as needed and announced at their meeting.

