POCATELLO — On May 4 at 6 p.m., residents are invited to participate in a public hearing on the city’s proposed future land use map. The meeting will be in Council Chambers, 911 N. 7th Ave. in Pocatello.
At the hearing, City Council members will hear comments from the public concerning the city’s proposed future land use map. The council’s hearing may continue to subsequent dates as needed and announced at their meeting.
Agenda item information will be available prior to the hearing in the Planning and Development Services Department or online at pocatello.gov/AgendaCenter.
All interested persons are invited to attend to express their views regarding this proposal. Oral testimony may be offered during the meeting and may be restricted to no more than three minutes per person. Written testimony up to two pages may be submitted up to the time of the meeting or to the Planning and Development Services Department and written testimony of more than two pages must be submitted no later than five working days prior to the scheduled meeting date.
City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.gov, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello.
