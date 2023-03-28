POCATELLO — On April 12 at 6:30 p.m., residents are invited to participate in a public hearing on the Comprehensive Plan 2040. The meeting will be in Council Chambers, 911 N. 7th Ave.

At the hearing, Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission members will listen to comments from the public concerning the city’s proposed plan. The commission’s hearing may continue to subsequent dates as needed and announced at their meeting. A future public hearing will be scheduled before the Pocatello City Council following the Planning and Zoning Commission’s hearing.

