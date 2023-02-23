Ed Jordan

Have you ever seen an angel? While I have not physically seen an angel in bodily form, I have on numerous occasions been rescued from extreme danger by invisible angelic assistance. How about you?

In Psalm 34:7 (NASB95), we are taught that: “The angel of the LORD encamps around those who fear Him, and rescues them.” This verse is a fabulous statement, and for believers it is a promise from God Himself. The verse is not a promise for every person: It clearing states that God’s angel camps around the person who fears God.

