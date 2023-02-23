Have you ever seen an angel? While I have not physically seen an angel in bodily form, I have on numerous occasions been rescued from extreme danger by invisible angelic assistance. How about you?
In Psalm 34:7 (NASB95), we are taught that: “The angel of the LORD encamps around those who fear Him, and rescues them.” This verse is a fabulous statement, and for believers it is a promise from God Himself. The verse is not a promise for every person: It clearing states that God’s angel camps around the person who fears God.
What does that mean? Does it mean we should live in fear of God? No. The word fear is better translated “reverence.” To fear God was to honor God as God, realize that He is far superior to us. It is to understand that we should love and respect Him as our all-powerful creator. So for those who know God, live in awe of God, and live their lives to honor Him, they are assured God’s protection and guidance.
An angel is a supernatural being created by God, who serves God. They are ministering spirits, messengers of God (cf. Hebrews 1:7). Angels are incredibly strong, capable, and on call 24/7. The job of angels is to surround us and rescue us as needed.
I have experienced angelic intervention at numerous times in my life. One of the most obvious times occurred when I was a teenager, fourteen or fifteen years old. Most of the boys in my school who were too young to drive a car, were driving motorcycles. I had a Honda 50 Sport, a small 50 cc bike. I drove it during any of my free hours, every day, many times with friends, up in the canyons and the mountains near our desert town.
One night after the Wednesday evening church services, I was riding back toward town on my motorcycle. It was dark, and as I drove on the highway, I saw some car lights pull into my lane, then they stopped to the right of the road, facing me. I glanced away at the city lights, then back again, and the lights were gone. I assumed they pulled off the road, and turned the car and the lights off. I drove on at full throttle, traveling 55 mph.
Suddenly, there was a flash of red in my headlight, then my motorcycle crashed into the side of the car, over the rear wheel well. I remember flying off my motorcycle, and a voice saying: “Tuck and roll,” like we had learned in Physical Education. I smashed down onto the trunk of the car, in a crab-walk position, thus breaking the collision with my legs, arms, and an angel.
I was very confused. Where did the car come from? Why was it crosswise the road? During the actual accident incident, I remembered being above the car, maybe 70 feet or so above. I was not alone, there were others watching the event with me, angels I supposed. Though it was pitch dark, I was looking down below into a clear, colored, well-lit visual of what was occurring, albeit in slow motion. It was like a day-bright spotlight shining down onto the top of the car, as I watched my motorcycle slam into its side, and my bike twist and
bend from the impact. I saw, and heard, my body thud onto the back of the trunk, and slide off the back of the car onto the ground. All of this just confused me more.
The next day, the front-side of both my legs had huge bruises from slamming into the handlebars, and I was sore all over. I tried to reconcile what happened. Did my body fly upward, then come crashing down onto the car’s trunk, or did I go straight forward, tuck and roll, and smash immediately onto the trunk? If I went up, I would not have the bruises on the front of my legs from hitting the handlebars. If I just went forward, how could I be above, watching the whole event with detached curiosity? I knew that there must have been an angel that put himself between me and the car, because the impact should have broken my bones. But I had no internal damage, and no broken bones.
I know that an angel encamped around me that night, doing double duty. There is no physical explanation for the outcome, only a spiritual one. Angels watched over me, and rescued me.
If you have never entrusted your life to God, what are you waiting for? Turn to God, ask for a new life, and place your entire life into His hand. His angels camp around those who belong to, and serve, Him.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.