POCATELLO — Due to the resignation of Commissioner Steve Brown effective June 5, there is a vacancy for the position of county commissioner in Bannock County District 2. All nominees must reside within Bannock County District 2 where this vacancy exists. Those interested need to live within District 2 and be a registered Republican. There will be three names recommended to the governor.
A meeting will be held on June 16 at 7 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Building located at 300 N. Johnson Ave in Pocatello. You can email bannockrepublicans@gmail.com with any questions.