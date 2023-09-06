Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson announced his upcoming mobile office hours in September in American Falls, McCammon, Fort Hall, Soda Springs, Malad, Montpelier and Preston.
Locations and times of the events:
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson announced his upcoming mobile office hours in September in American Falls, McCammon, Fort Hall, Soda Springs, Malad, Montpelier and Preston.
Locations and times of the events:
— Monday:
City of American Falls, 550 N. Oregon Trail, American Falls, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Power County Senior Citizens, 180 Idaho St., American Falls, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Tuesday:
City of McCammon, 802 Front St., McCammon, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
— Sept. 13:
Fort Hall Elder Nutrition Center, 384 N. Highway 91, Fort Hall, 11 a.m. to noon.
Fort Hall Tribal Business Center, 306 Pima Drive, Fort Hall, noon to 1:30 p.m.
— Sept. 15:
Soda Springs Caribou County Senior Citizens, 60 S. Main St., Soda Springs, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
City of Soda Springs, 9 W. 2nd S., Soda Springs, 1 to 2 p.m.
— Sept. 25:
City of Malad, 59 Bannock St., Malad, noon to 1:30 p.m.
— Sept. 27:
Bear Lake County Library, 138 N. 6th St., Montpelier, 10 to 11:15 a.m.
Bear Lake Senior Center, 115 S. 4th St., Montpelier, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
— Sept. 29:
City of Preston, 70 W. Oneida, Preston, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Franklin County Senior Citizens Center, 64 W. 1st St., Preston, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For mobile office hours, Simpson’s district staff will travel throughout Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District and meet with constituents to answer questions and address specific needs they may have with federal agencies, including Veterans Affairs, Social Security or the IRS. Examples of what constituents can get help with include tracking down a misdirected benefit payment; filling out a government form; applying for Social Security, veterans’, education or other federal benefits; applying to a military service academy; applying for U.S. citizenship; and much more.
“Not everyone I represent lives close to one of my three district offices, which is why we are bringing our services directly to them through mobile office hours,” said Rep. Simpson. “Helping veterans and other Idahoans is a top priority of my district offices, and this event is a wonderful opportunity to expand accessibility to those services.”
For additional information and the full schedule of Congressman Simpson’s future mobile office hours, visit https://simpson.house.gov/constituent-services/mobile-office-hours.htm.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.