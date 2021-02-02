POCATELLO — Rep. James Ruchti of District 29 will be doing another "Ruchti's Recap" town hall Saturday at 10 a.m. He plans to discuss the status of the vaccine rollout, the Legislature’s power grab from the governor and local governments, attempts to cut the Medicaid expansion budget, the effort to constitutionally criminalize marijuana in Idaho and more.
This time we will also take a closer look at education and childcare. Guest speaker Beth Oppenheimer from the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children will be discussing the importance of affordable quality childcare.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkceqhrjopHdfc7u5ReK_pjs4jJI8xK8fB.