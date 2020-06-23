POCATELLO — As the temperature rises, so does the fire danger. The grasses and weeds are drying rapidly, and the chance of wildland fire will become extreme. The Pocatello Valley Fire District located between the city limits of Pocatello and Inkom, including the mountainsides of our valley, is advising the residents of our area that no burn permits will be issued after June 30 and open burning is prohibited. Recreational fires under 2 feet in height in designated fire pits are permitted until further notice from the PVFD fire chief.
Fireworks are never allowed in the fire district. If you must celebrate with fireworks, the city of Pocatello offers safe areas for your use. You can and will be cited if you violate the law. Fireworks are fun to watch, and we all enjoy them as they burst in the night skies, but it's not much fun to watch a house burn down. Please be responsible. Keep all fireworks out of the hands of children. Lock them up as you do your guns to protect the curious temptations from becoming a disaster.
Being an all-volunteer fire department, we appreciate the help and assistance of all of you in preventing a devastating fire.