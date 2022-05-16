Thoughts of a dear friend of more than 50 years flooded our minds on Aril 23, when we learned of the passing of Orrin Hatch, Utah’s U.S. senator for 42 dynamic years — from 1977 to 2019. Outlasting six U.S. presidents, he died in Salt Lake City at the age of 88 and was buried in Newton, Utah’s beautiful little, wind-swept cemetery on May 6.
President Joe Biden referred to this remarkable statesman as “the personification of the American dream.”
We met Orrin and his wife, Elaine, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when the four of us were in our early 20s. Orrin was a new student at the University of Pittsburgh Law School.
His was a life of humble beginnings. His father was a well-known, master lather and his mother a diligent, stay-at-home mom for their six children. While going to law school, Orrin worked alongside his father and became a member of the local union.
Orrin’s family were life-long members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were stalwarts in the tiny Pittsburgh branch, which later grew into several stakes and the site of a new temple now under construction.
It was at church that we came to know Orrin and Elaine. We were pleased when they invited us to dinner but did not know it would be in a chicken coop.
Chicken coop? Yes.
Neither Orrin nor his family had money to pay for Orrin’s living expenses while he was attending Pitt, so Orrin’s father converted a large chicken coop, situated in the family’s back yard, into a tidy cottage for the young couple. It was there that Elaine, an excellent cook, introduced us to tacos, which were just becoming popular in the U.S.
Orrin invited Dean to play golf almost every Saturday as their friendship continued to develop. He taught Dean about the restored gospel and soon baptized him a member of the LDS church.
After our families were all raised, we would visit Orrin and Elaine in their lovely condo overlooking the immense Salt Lake Valley. We shared lunch together over the years and, after his retirement from the Senate, when Orrin would pick up the bill, we noted he had trouble reading the print. Only later did we learn he was beginning to lose his eyesight.
Orrin was a hard-working, multi-talented and deeply religious man throughout his life. He made it a practice to be at work at 7:30 a.m. after his usual four hours of sleep. It was known that he would kneel in prayer every day in a little closet-like room between his office and his private bathroom.
He was highly respected by his contemporaries as a man of moral integrity, decency, and unwavering commitment to his wife and family, as well as his work in the Senate.
As a young man, Orrin fulfilled a two-year mission for the LDS church in the Great Lakes area of the Eastern United States and, in later years, he served as a bishop and in many other church callings.
Orrin loved music, played the piano and violin, and wrote several songs, one of which hit platinum on the charts. He also wrote love poems for Elaine. Though he preferred classical music, he even sponsored a gospel, bubble-gum rock band. He even did well as a boxer while attending Brigham Young University.
Orrin was known for squeezing a penny — his own or that of the Government. To wit, he would often take family members and even dignitaries to a popular Utah buffet called Chuck-A-Rama and tell them to fill up so he would be getting his money’s worth. And he often took his security detail with him to Costco for their $1.50 hot dog special.
Through his prodigious work ethic, Orrin became one of the most effective and bipartisan lawmakers of all time. In total, he sponsored or co-sponsored more than 750 bills that became law — all this while helping friends, neighbors and constituents with an endless number of personal wants and needs.
Just one example of his caring in our own lives occurred when Nancy, in her 70s, had a serious operation while she and Dean were living in St. George, Utah. We never knew how Orrin, still functioning as a U.S. senator, found out about her situation, but just prior to the surgery, he called her bedside phone to say: “You’re going to be fine, Nancy. Elaine and I have you in our prayers.”
Upon his retirement in 2019, Orrin was the longest-serving senator in Utah history and the longest-serving Republican in the nation. He held the distinction of having passed more legislation than any other senator alive.
Funeral and final resting place
Orrin’s body lay in state in the Utah State Capitol (a rare honor) from 2 to 8 p.m. on May 3, and his funeral was held May 5 in the LDS Institute on the University of Utah campus.
The procession to the burial site in Northern Utah took an hour and a half, led by dozens of Utah Highway Patrol motorcyclists — their red, white and blue lights flashing. American flags lined the road from the town to the cemetery.
Orrin and Elaine had chosen their final resting place to be in the beautiful Cache Valley, home of Utah State University. The site of their graves is the little cemetery in the community of Newton, Utah where Elaine had been born and raised.
It was a lovely spring day when he was laid to rest.
On Orrin’s passing, both of us shed more tears than we have for some of our own much-loved relatives. He was like a member of our own family for so many years. Is it any wonder that we were, and ever will be, grateful for our friendship with Orrin Grant Hatch, his precious wife, Elaine, their three sons, three daughters and their ever-growing family.
“Farewell, dear friend. God be with you till we meet again.”
Dean and Nancy Hoch are long-time residents of Pocatello. Their email is dean.nancy@gmail.com.