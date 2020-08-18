Our dear Marilyn Bills has been with her Higher Power since July 16. She said goodbye to The House that Serenity Built in 2018, along with her many Pocatello friends, acquaintances, health care professionals, stylists, store clerks and restaurant workers with whom she enjoyed sharing her attitude of gratitude.
Her last two years were filled with daily visits from family and bringing light to those who had the pleasure of pampering her at Legacy House in Utah. It delighted Marilyn to share her courage, strength and hope with others even in the most uncertain times. We're sharing her smile to thank those who cared for her and to comfort those who miss her. When crying doesn't work, try laughing.
If you'd like to publicly share milestones and memories, visit https://www.thememories.com/obituary/marilyn-bills/25603#/guestbook.