POCATELLO — Registration is now open for the 26th annual “Run with the Big Dogs” event scheduled for April 15 at 9 a.m. at Lower Ross Park. The event from The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter features a 2k walk/run and a 5k run. Adult registration (13 or older) costs $45 per participant while children’s registration (12 and under) is $30 per participant. Register before April 8 using promo code RWTBD26 and get a Run with the Big Dogs T-shirt and a “doggy bag” full of freebies.
“This is such a great event. We love seeing all the dogs and people out and about,” said Chris Abbott, Pocatello Animal Services director. “A big thank you to all of our participants, sponsors and The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter who continue to make this event a success every year.”
Interested participants can register for the race here or in person at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs. Dogs who participate receive a bandana (while supplies last). All registrants are also entered into a prize drawing (must be present to win). The day includes vendors, a silent auction, splash pools for the dogs, and refreshments for participants and their dogs.
Proceeds from the Run with the Big Dogs help to support the adoption of animals at the shelter.
Lower Ross Park is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.gov, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello.
