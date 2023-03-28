POCATELLO — Registration is now open for the 26th annual “Run with the Big Dogs” event scheduled for April 15 at 9 a.m. at Lower Ross Park. The event from The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter features a 2k walk/run and a 5k run. Adult registration (13 or older) costs $45 per participant while children’s registration (12 and under) is $30 per participant. Register before April 8 using promo code RWTBD26 and get a Run with the Big Dogs T-shirt and a “doggy bag” full of freebies.

“This is such a great event. We love seeing all the dogs and people out and about,” said Chris Abbott, Pocatello Animal Services director. “A big thank you to all of our participants, sponsors and The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter who continue to make this event a success every year.”

