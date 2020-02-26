POCATELLO — The splendor and excitement of a Regency ball are now within your reach. Find out what it might have been like to dance with Mr. Darcy and join the Jane Austen Literary Society for an evening to remember on March 14 at 6 p.m. in the Idaho State University Student Union Ballroom.
Dance instruction and refreshments are provided. Formal or period dress encouraged, but not required.
Tickets prices (if reserved by March 7) are free for students, $5 for individuals and $7 for couples.
Tickets prices after March 7 and at the door are $3 for students, $7 for individuals and $10 for couples.
To order, email jals@isu.edu.