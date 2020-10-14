POCATELLO — The Portneuf District Library Board of Trustees has concerns they would like to publicly express in reference to the advisory question regarding the consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck on the November 2020 ballot. Should the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck become one city, the library and patrons served by the library would face some very difficult and confusing challenges.
According to Idaho Code Title 50 Chapter 21 Section 50-2101, if the two cities are consolidated they will be “thereafter governed in the name and under the government of the greater or greatest in population, as shown by the last federal census.”
For the city of Chubbuck, this means that the city of Pocatello would be the governing entity should the cities consolidate. As the city of Pocatello currently has a city library that they would presumably like to keep, that library would be the city library for the entirety of the consolidated cities. In simplified terms, one of these three things would likely occur:
— The Portneuf District Library would combine with the existing Marshall Public Library, leaving those in the county without library service.
— The city of Pocatello would need to dissolve its library allowing for the district to absorb the existing city of Pocatello as part of its service area.
— There would be a restructuring of boundaries for the Portneuf District Library, forcing the library to relocate outside of the newly consolidated city.
Furthermore, the board feels it important for the residents of the library district to understand that, according to Idaho Library Law, as a district library, “the board of trustees may levy upon the taxable property within the district a tax not to exceed six hundredths percent (.06%) of market value for assessment purposes.”
Whereas for a city library, “the city council of every city shall have power to establish a public library, and for such purpose may annually levy and cause to be collected a tax up to but not exceeding one-tenth percent (.10%) of market value for assessment purposes or fund a library out of allocations from the city’s general fund.”
If the cities were to be combined, the new larger city of Pocatello would have the ability to tax all residents up to one-tenth of a percent of the market value for the purpose of the city library meaning that residents within the city of Chubbuck would potentially be paying a significant amount more for library services.
As a taxing entity chartered to serve the area of North Bannock County outside of Pocatello city limits, there are many repercussions that would most certainly affect the Portneuf Library. The elected officials of the district would have liked to have been made aware of the pending discussion and had a chance to discuss with those proposing the consolidation some of those repercussions and challenges that will occur as a result if this proposition moves forward past this singular ballot question.
While the board understands and supports the right of each and every resident to answer this question to the best reflection of their own opinion and beliefs, we would urge you to carefully consider the effects a choice such as this would have on not only library services but also on other services and entities that may not have been informed and had the chance to offer feedback.
The Portneuf Library loves being a part of the Chubbuck/North Bannock community and wants to continue to be able to offer library services to the area for many years to come.