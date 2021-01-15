When I was growing up in Pocatello, my parents raised six daughters. We were taught proper table manners, which included not talking with food in your mouth, chewing our food 21 times before swallowing, and asking to be excused from the table. Little did my parents know the advice to chew my food well helped in digestion and to prevent choking.
Young children under the age of 4 are at high risk of choking while eating. They are still exploring how to chew food and occasionally swallow a bite of food whole. Because of their small airways, food can become blocked and cause choking.
To aid in reducing children’s risk of choking when eating, we can prepare food in the following ways: cut food into small pieces, and cook hard foods until soft, such as carrots. We know hard foods are soft enough when it can be pierced with a fork. Remember, always supervise children during meals and snacks.
Remove seeds, pits and tough skins/peels from fruits and vegetables. Apple skins and seeds need to be removed before being offered to a young child.
Finely chop foods into thin slices, strips or small pieces (no larger than ½ inch), or grate, mash, or puree foods. Especially when serving raw fruits and vegetables, as those items may be harder to chew.
Remove all bones from fish, chicken, and meat before cooking or serving.
Grind up tough meats and poultry.
There are other choking hazards we may not consider. The size of food offered to young children should be smaller than ½ inch, and should not be sticky or hard foods. Use caution and supervision if you use these foods: cheese cubes or blocks, chewing gun, dried fruit, gummy fruit snacks, hard candy, nuts/seeds, popcorn, spoonfuls of peanut butter or other nut butters and whole round or tube-shaped foods such as grapes, cherry tomatoes, cherries, raw carrots, sausages and hot dogs. By following these easy steps in food preparation and serving, the risk of choking to young children will be decreased.
Source: FNS.USDA.gov
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.