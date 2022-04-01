Freezing foods is a way to pause the just-picked and just-baked foods to maintain the peak freshness and lock in their flavor and nutrients. Freezing foods is one of the oldest methods of preserving foods — and the easiest.
Starting at the farm, only the highest quality produce is picked at the peak of ripeness. Directly from the field, produce is thoroughly washed and vegetables are blanched. What happens to the outer trimming from farm produce? It is collected and recycled for animal feed. Next, produce is flash frozen within hours of harvest. This process places produce on a flat pan and freezes each individual piece to then be packaged. By flash freezing, key nutrients and minerals are locked in to preserve taste. This allows each kernel of corn to freeze separately so consumers can use exactly what they need out of the package. Finally, the fruits and vegetables are packaged.
By properly freezing foods, microorganisms are prevented from growing and the natural enzyme activity in plants is slowed down to keep foods safe for longer periods of time. Fruit and vegetable growers and manufacturers of prepared meals capture and preserve food at the peak of its freshness and nutrient content. When it is time to take the frozen food out of the freezer or off the frozen food aisle, read and follow package cooking instructions to heat or thaw safely. Carry a cooler in your car to keep the frozen foods as close to zero degrees while traveling home from the grocery store. By quickly freezing leftovers, we can enjoy food later. Frozen fruits and vegetables still have nutrients, so consider frozen foods to enjoy longer storage time.
Freezing foods is appealing to consumers who report 76 percent would freeze leftovers, 72 percent would purchase frozen food and frozen prepared meals, and 69 percent would freeze meals and ingredients in advance of cooking to reduce food waste. Next time you plan your meals, consider how to first use the frozen foods in your freezer and next to add frozen foods to your menu options.
Source: Frozen Food Foundation
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.