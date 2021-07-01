FORT HALL — Today, the Red Road to D.C. totem pole will be at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel Parking Lot from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for public view and for a blessing ceremony. The Red Road team will announce their mission and purpose of traveling to Washington, D.C.
The Fort Hall Business Council is scheduled to provide remarks. The event is open to public offerings, gifts and donations.
At 1 p.m., there will be a conclusion and farewell to the Red Road team.
The Red Road team will then be at Shoshone Falls Overlook, 4155 Shoshone Falls Grade in Twin Falls at 4 p.m. for another blessing ceremony.
They will continue by stopping at the Fourth of July celebration grounds 4 p.m. Saturday at the Duck Valley Indian reservation for a blessing ceremony.
The House of Tears Carvers cordially invites the community to join the public blessing ceremonies with their totem pole. Join them as they continue their journey to draw attention and action to sacred places and Indigenous rights.
Learn more and support the journey at www.lhaqtemish.org.