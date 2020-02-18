POCATELLO – Idaho State University will welcome the Red Hat Mobile Portfolio Center on Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Holt Arena west parking lot.
The Red Hat Mobile Portfolio Truck is an expandable semi-truck that expands to more than 930 square feet of technological expertise when parked. Red Hat is an enterprise software company with an open-source development model, which the company says leads to better, more reliable and more adaptable technologies.
The Red Hat Mobile Portfolio Truck includes:
— Virtual reality games to explore Red Hat’s programs.
— Four 65-inch monitors.
— Six touch-screen kiosks.
— Smart board.
— Smart Podium.
All the hardware in the truck aims to demonstrate the portfolio of Red Hat solutions, covering five key technology areas: cloud, middleware, operating platform, storage and virtualization. The Red Hat Mobile Portfolio Truck is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Paul Bodily at bodipaul@isu.edu.
Tori Parks is a marketing intern.