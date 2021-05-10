BOISE — The American Red Cross is responding to significantly more home fires in Idaho this year than last and is encouraging families to sign up for free virtual home fire safety education that could save lives.
The free training, offered over the phone or video call, takes only about 15 minutes and teaches families how to develop a plan for safely escaping their home during a fire, highlights the importance of smoke alarms and covers essential fire prevention tips.
Families, on average, have only two minutes to safely get out of their home during a fire — about the amount of time it takes to brush your teeth — so having an escape plan that can be practiced with every member of the household is critical.
During the training, participants will speak with a Red Crosser who can help them develop fire safety strategies personalized to their families and home. The education will be done at a date and time convenient for those taking part.
“Just 15 minutes of training could make all the difference during chaos and confusion that comes with a fire,” said Ted Koenig, the regional disaster officer for the Red Cross of Idaho and Montana. “We, unfortunately, are seeing more home fires in Idaho in 2021, including several lives lost during these fires, and we strongly encourage people to sign up for this free education and to encourage your friends, family and neighbors to do the same.”
Through the first three months of the year, the Red Cross has responded to 60 home fires in Idaho and provided immediate assistance, like lodging, food and mental health support to 143 people. That represents about a 28% increase in the number of Red Cross home fire responses in Idaho compared to the same period in 2020.
It's a stark reminder that home fires can happen to anyone at any time.
“You never think it’s going to happen to you, but it’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Jentrie Stearns, a Twin Falls woman whose apartment building caught fire in August. She was at work at the time, and a neighbor helped her three children get out safely.
“Especially when you have younger kids at home, it’s good to have a plan because when you’re in a state of panic there’s no direction — nobody knows what to do.”
Sign up for free Red Cross home fire safety education by visiting SoundTheAlarm.org/Idaho or by calling 800-272-6668.