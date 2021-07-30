Are you feeling job burnout? If you answered, “yes”, there are ways to recognize and mitigate it. However, it’s important to make the distinction between having a few bad days due to an expected deadline verses the chronic stress that’s associated with burnout. Job-related burnout is different for everyone. Albeit, “burnout” is not a medical diagnosis, the symptoms we commonly attribute to this state are real and can impact both your physical and mental health.
Some questions you can ask yourself:
— Have I become more cynical at work?
— Do I find it hard to start work most days?
— Do I lack energy and or concentration to be consistently productive?
— Have my sleep habits changed?
— Have I become irritable and impatient with colleagues?
If you’ve answered yes to three or more of these questions, and you’ve felt that way for several months, you may be experiencing symptoms related to job burnout.
It’s important to recognize burnout because of its long-term health consequences. When you experience stress, your body releases stress hormones like cortisol, norepinephrine, and adrenaline. Chronic stress and constant exposure to these hormones can put your body into overdrive. This can begin to manifest as harmful changes and damage your physical and mental health which can lead to chronic health problems like heart disease, hypertension, depression,= and anxiety.
Organizational psychologists have studied job related stress for years and identified a variety of contributing factors that lead to job burnout. Some of these situations include: the inability to influence decisions that affect your job such as schedule, assignments, or workload. Additionally, unclear job expectations, dysfunctional workplaces, lack of support from colleagues or supervisors, extremely monotonous or chaotic activities, and poor work-life balance are also common contributors.
If you feel burned out, or at risk for burnout, here are some tips to consider:
— Focus on an outside-work activity. Get back to enjoying a favorite hobby, try something new or start a fun project.
— Unplug more often. Take technology breaks every day. Stop checking email, put away your laptop and turn off your phone when possible.
— Make time for relaxing rituals. For example, meditate for 15 minutes, write in your journal or do gentle stretches.
— Talk to your boss. Ask your boss what is expected of you and to help you set priorities. Ask for the authority or resources you need to get your job done.
— Get enough sleep, eat well and exercise. These are building blocks for good health.
— Set boundaries. Learn how to say “no” when you can’t do something. Also, if possible, say “yes” to more of the things you want to do.
— Take time. Take your scheduled breaks throughout the day. Take vacation or plan a fun staycation to reset and refresh.
— Avoid negativity. Don’t get caught up in office gossip. If possible, avoid or minimize interactions with negative people.
— Keep it clean. Keep your workspace, neat, organized, and positive. When and where appropriate, have pet or family pictures, inspirational quotes or motivational words to stay positive.
— Seek support. Reach out to family and friends. Also, many companies have an Employee Assistance Program, or EAP, to teach you skills to manage stress.
— Finally, change jobs. This should be a last resort but it’s possible you just aren’t meant to be with that company or in that field.
Dr. Julie Wood is the medical director for Optum Idaho, a health care company who manages the outpatient benefits for the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan for Idaho Medicaid members and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She is a board certified general adult psychiatrist with eight years post graduate clinical and administrative experience in community, managed care and residential level of care experience.