Each scholarship recipient receives $2,000 to use at ISU. 

POCATELLO — Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has chosen three awardees for the 2023 Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.

The scholarship program is in its fourth year. Each two-year scholarship awards the student $2,000, or $500 per semester, to use at Idaho State University.

