Food deliveries from countries or states impacted by COVID-19 have continued into the second year since the pandemic came to the United States. Transmission of COVID-19 through food, food packages or even food handlers have not been identified as a risk factor for this illness. Due to decades of data related to influenza, which is a similar respiratory virus, there is no data to indicate food distribution channels like grocery stores or distribution warehouses are transmission sites.
As consumers of foods outside our own gardens, there are steps we can take to make our food supply remain safe during the second year of the pandemic.
Continue to check for intact packaging and no visible soil. If package is not sealed, refuse from shipping company, or prepare to return by wearing latex gloves when handling package.
Wash hands before and after touching food packaging. Cleaning then sanitizing of food preparation surfaces is recommended and simple to do. Clean with an all-purpose cleaner. Next use 5 tablespoons bleach per gallon of water and spray or wipe surfaces. Let air dry.
Continue to use science-based updates.
Visit these websites: CDC.gov/coronavirus Fightbac.org, SIPHIdaho.org or contact your local Extension office.
