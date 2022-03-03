Last week our church’s printer/copier printed a page normally, then a couple of minutes later as we printed the same page, it began to invert the type. We checked all the settings, but it kept printing things upside-down. Finally we turned the power off on the copier, and restarted the computer. Success! The page printed correctly! Rebooting cleared out the flawed messaging that got stuck in the system.
As we joked about what had happened, my secretary said: “I guess we all need to reboot sometimes.” With that comment, this column was born.
We do all need to reboot from time to time, to dump the inaccurate messaging that has infiltrated our system, and causes areas of our lives to come out upside down, or scrambled. After all, our minds are super elaborate data processors, and once a corrupted message gets into our thinking, we have to purge it and reboot with the manufacturer’s original operating instructions. By that I mean the Bible, our creator’s instruction manual for proper operations.
God tells us in Jeremiah, that we are prone to leave the good way God designed for us to live. God stated this in Jeremiah 29:11–14 (NLT): “For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope. In those days when you pray, I will listen. If you look for Me wholeheartedly, you will find Me. I will be found by you,” says the Lord. “I will end your captivity and restore your fortunes…”
Like printers or computers, we easily stray from the original instructions for productive operation. We let messages from culture take us away from our relationship with God, or use shortcuts that mess up our operating systems. Even little things can turn our whole worldview upside down, and try as we might, we seem incapable of finding and fixing the flawed messaging. At such times, we need to seek God and ask Him to reboot us, to purge our lives of sin that distorts truth and causes us to fall short of our potential. As we recognize that something in our life is upside down, we need to turn to God, and ask Him to flush the corrupted data, and replace the distorted messaging with the Designer’s true operating instructions.
Part of our problem is that there are spiritual hackers who slip destructive messages into our operating instructions, to rob us of productivity, longevity, and clear connectivity with God. They are thieves, stealing the truth from us, not just intellectually, but also functionally. Jesus contrasted Satan as the hacker thief bent on corrupting us, with Jesus as the restorer and true source of uncorrupted truth and living. In John 10:10 (NLT) Jesus said: “The thief’s purpose is to steal and kill and destroy. My purpose is to give them a rich and satisfying life.”
So what can we do when our life code is constantly being hacked and rewritten to destroy our connectivity with God? We need to come to Jesus for a reboot, which allows Him to purge and remove the viruses and code-corrupting messages inside us, and replace them with God’s original message and operating procedures. With the reboot, our world is suddenly right-side up again, and life returns to life as it was meant to be, in open communication with God, experiencing the abundant life He designed us to live.
Regular rebooting is needed in many facets of our lives. Our minds need to be renewed daily, so that we can know what the good and perfect will of God is (cf. Romans 12:1-2). Our attitudes need to be renewed, as they are constantly bombarded by destructive influences (cf. Philippians 2:3-16). Our behaviors need to be rebooted, purging destructive behaviors by restoring God’s fruit of the Spirit (see Galatians 5:16-23).
In what areas of your life today, do you find things scrambled and mixed up? Is your whole life upside down, messed up, or malfunctioning? Then ask Jesus to come into your life, purge out all the corrupted messaging and replace it, restoring you to mint-condition before God. If your values are upside down, ask Jesus to purge the corrupting values and replace them with His incorruptible values. Are your relationships corrupted? Ask for forgiveness, and for God to fill your relationships with His truth, love and humility.
We all need a reboot or restart from time to time. Do you? Why not turn to God, seek the truth, and ask Him to restore you to follow His original living instructions for right-side up living?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.