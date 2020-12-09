POCATELLO — A new business education program at Pocatello High School joins already established programs at Highland and Century to prepare high school learners in School District 25 for real-world jobs and careers in business.
The new Digital Communications Pathway is just one of nearly a dozen career and technical education pathways at Pocatello High School. CTE learners obtain training and necessary certifications in high school classes that allow them to go straight into any kind of business career upon graduating or go on to college to receive further degrees and certifications with many prerequisites already met.
“It is important and exciting,” says Alicia Ward, one of two digital communications instructors at Pocatello High School, “because it doesn’t just stop when they graduate high school.” In this program, she explained, high school learners don’t just say, “Oh, I passed that test so I can graduate.” Learners can say: “I passed that test, so now when I graduate, I can do something else with this. I can take this to a future employer and show them that I am more prepared for what they need me to do.”
“My favorite thing (about the business program) is the fact that it is directly related to the workforce,” Ward said.
The Digital Communications Pathway begins with the business and computer applications I class. As learners move on from business apps I through other classes in the Digital Communications CTE Pathway, they learn job skills applicable in a broad range of jobs and earn industry certifications to create an appealing resume even before they graduate from high school. Already this year, learners at PHS earned 50 certifications for Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint. Those skills and certifications show employers that the learners are more prepared for jobs and that they can follow through. It also gives learners a confidence boost, Ward said, so they are more confident going into interviews and new jobs.
One of the first assignments for learners in Ward’s class is to research jobs that require Microsoft Office skills — one job that is a surprise to them and one that they are interested in, Ward said.
“It really opens up what they believe their options are,” Ward explained. “Sometimes it surprises them that they need that skill for whatever job they go in to.”
This research helps learners to see the long-term benefit of the skills they learn in the class. Participants realize that those skills will help them in many different jobs.
The Digital Communications Pathway and other career and technical programs make education more meaningful for high school learners and motivate them to future success. According to cte.idaho.gov, 95% of high school students who concentrate on a CTE path in high school find a job, attend college or join the military.
Learners strengthen their business and workforce skills even further by joining Business Professionals of America, a national club, for which Ward is the advisor at Pocatello High School. Each CTE program at School District 25 pairs with an extracurricular club that builds on and supports the skills students are learning in classes. Some of the other CTE clubs at Pocatello High School include Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Future Farmers of America; Technology Student Association; and HOSA (for health professions and public safety).
Career and technical programs prepare learners for careers in the field, straight out of high school. The digital communications pathway and BPA program is just beginning at Pocatello High School and doesn’t have any graduates yet, but Ward says that she has friends that she went to school with who received internships because of their experience with BPA and high school business courses.
In Business Professionals of America, Ward said, learners meet on a regular basis outside of school to receive business-related experiences, such as creating a resume, how to dress for an interview, guest speakers, etc. Idaho State University typically holds a regional conference for all of the high school BPA chapters. This year ISU is providing a virtual regional conference for high school students to experience.
All CTE classes are funded through funds and grants set aside specifically for programs that train high school students for real-world jobs while in high school. “The purpose of career and technical education is to prepare (learners) for the workforce,” Ward said. “And in order to do that, you have to give them access to some of the things they’re really going to be using in the workforce.”
The Digital Communications Pathway and all career and technical programs fill a great purpose in education — giving learners experience and skills to get a job right out of high school and the confidence and incentive to move on to higher education. As Ward said: “I like CTE in general because it’s tailored to getting a career. And it gives learners the skills and confidence to get a job someday.”