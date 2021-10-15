If you own an electric pressure cooker, you are probably aware this countertop appliance promises to take on a variety of meal cooking tasks. With more than seven different functions, it may be overwhelming to begin. To give you a basic understanding of the functions, here are a few to become comfortable with no matter which brand you own.
As a slow cooker, an electric pressure cooker can be used without the pressure feature and cook pulled pork to a tender meal. It may take a little longer than a Crock Pot slow cooker, but the multi-use features replace many other appliances. Adjust all recipes for altitude by adding 5 percent time for every 1,000 feet above 2,000 feet. For example, to adjust for the altitude in Idaho Falls, increase cooking time by plus-10 percent.
Now, for the most common reason we purchase the electric pressure cooker, pressure cooking is made simpler because it is electric, is food safe by adjusting for altitude for time of the recipe and by setting the proper time for pressure according to the recipe. There are pre-set buttons on the electronic face of the cooker for many food items and instructions for mixed dishes.
Other food safe features are the low-, normal- and high-pressure settings, and the lock on the lid to prevent opening during the pressure stage. Use caution when releasing pressure through quick or natural release to prevent steam burns. Most of the electric pressure cooker parts are dishwasher safe so check your model use guide for specific instructions. Don’t forget to clean the condensation cup below the lid of some models. This is where the water goes that collects in the well on the cooker base.
For more information or programs to use an electric pressure cooker, contact your local University Extension office or their publication department.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.
