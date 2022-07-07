What’s the difference between reacting and responding? If a snake strikes out at you, you react. Quickly! Or when the doctor tests your reflexes, you can’t help but react, even involuntarily. Reactions are normally quick, short-lived, and sometimes life-saving. There is a time for reacting, and it happens so quickly that there is little time for thought to go into it.
But then there is response, which is thoughtful, calculated, and controlled. Responses may happen rather quickly, but there is normally an engagement of the mind and some analysis that takes place before the person purposely chooses the course of action.
Quick reactions and reflexes have their place in our lives. However, when we we’re addressing our emotions or decision-making, better to shift from mere reactions to thoughtful responses. It’s better to respond, rather than merely react. For instance, most of us get into trouble when we are caught off guard, emotionally ambushed, or are insulted. Our first instinct is to react and throw the hurt right back. Under such conditions, things are said that were never intended to be said. When we feel attacked emotionally, we retaliate with unrestrained, raw, emotion-driven barrages upon the other person.
Some people are masters at baiting other people. They use little jabs, or barbs that attach to our emotions, or speak insinuations that began to get us irritated. The more irritated we become, the higher the likelihood we’ll unload a boatload of angry words in response. Once you lose control of yourself, you lose.
But it’s so hard not to react. Giving a measured and thoughtful response requires great discipline. In John 8:1-11, we find an example of how Jesus took the time to give a response to some people demanding that He make a spur of the moment judgment. Did He react, or did He respond? You might take the time to read the passage in your Bible.
Jesus had just spent the previous day with the scribes and Pharisees who were spreading disinformation about Him, trying to convince the crowd that Jesus couldn’t be the Messiah. The next day, when Jesus sat down to teach, they brought a woman caught in the act of adultery, to put Him on the spot, intending to discredit Him. They said, “The Law says that a woman caught in adultery is to be stoned. What then do you say should be done?”
If Jesus said “Don’t stone her,” then they had the evidence that He was against carrying out the law. If He said, “Stone her,” then they would accuse Him of being a callused, cold-hearted person who couldn’t possibly be the Messiah.
Jesus did not react. He responded. He bent down and started writing things in the sand. Some think He was listing the accusers’ sins, but that is just a thought. They kept pushing Him to answer, so He stood up, and responded in Jn. 8:7 (NASB), “He who is without sin among you, let him be the first to throw a stone at her.” One by one, beginning with the oldest, the accusers slipped away into the crowd.
Jesus also had a response for the woman. He said to her in 8:10-11 (NASB: “Woman, where are they? Did no one condemn you?” She responded, “No one, Lord.” In verse 11 (NASB) Jesus said: “I do not condemn you, either. Go. From now on, sin no more.”
Jesus knew that they had set the woman up to get “caught” in adultery. The men who set her up were the villains. But Jesus did not negate the purpose of the law, He used the event as a teachable moment for all the people there. He responded with a purpose, to let the villains know He knew what they had done. He showed them the double standard in their own hearts and actions. They were so malicious that they would have a woman killed in order to embarrass Jesus. He purposely called them out publically, without telling everyone what they had done in this event. He showed mercy to them, mercy to the woman, and extended forgiveness to her. He also gave her advice for the future, “Go, and don’t commit adultery again.’
God gives us the indwelling Spirit to help us know how to respond in difficult decisions, not just to react and make it worse. Think before you respond. Ask God for how to deal with the situation wisely. Work on not reacting without thinking, but rather consider how to accomplish God’s will, and respond. Become a purposeful responder instead of a first reactor.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.