Is there anything good happening in the world right now? There is! It was not just a good thing that happened, it was a phenomenal demonstration of what man can do if we join together to accomplish great things, things seemingly beyond our reach. Let’s recap an amazing accomplishment that network news barely covered. It was out of this world and awe-inspiring, revealing the highest skills and aspirations of humans in general, and Americans in particular.
On Saturday, May 30th, at 3:22 p.m. EST, for the first time in nine years, our country sent two American astronauts up into orbit, who the next morning successfully docked with the International Space Station. Being Star Trek fans we watched the launch live, as NASA televised the entire launch-to-orbit event from the Kennedy Space Center.
This launch was a first in many ways. It was the first time since our Space Shuttles quit flying in 2011, that America used its own rockets and space capsule, launched from the U.S., to take Americans into space. For the last nine years we relied on renting seats on Russian rockets, at $90 million per seat. We who were once in the forefront of space exploration had taken a backseat. But now we are back to leading the way forward.
The rocket used for this mission is reusable, which will save money in future launches. It is called a Falcon rocket, which is really steeped in symbolism. Most falcons that man utilizes are tethered to a person’s arm until they launch to carry out their mission. Then they return to the launch point awaiting a new flight. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket took the ship up to a certain point, then was decoupled from the second stage rocket and capsule (all covered live on TV), to return to its owner on earth to be relaunched again later.
It was a first that NASA and privately owned SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule carried NASA astronauts up into space. It was a first in the clarity of the cameras covering each part of the trip, streaming crystal clear pictures covering close ups of the various stages of the launch.
It was amazing to watch the split screen coverage, which revealed the complexity of such a feat, with many things needing to be done all at the same time. On one side we could look down on the first stage rocket with the Earth in the background, while the other side showed the astronauts seated in the capsule. We could watch the first stage disconnect from the second stage, and a few minutes later fire its engines to reduce speed, reenter the atmosphere and complete a pinpoint landing on a ship at sea. At the same time the second stage hit burn to hurl the capsule higher and faster. Finally the second stage and the capsule separated; the second stage falling behind to burn up in the atmosphere, while the astronauts headed toward a perfect docking maneuver the next day.
Oh my! What a fantastic accomplishments. We used to think it was great that we could calculate a returning capsule to reenter and splash down in the ocean. But this rocket landed in a bulls-eye, standing upright on a floating barge. It is things like that that reveal some of the amazing feats man can accomplish when we are focused on accomplishing good things instead of destroying one another.
In Psalm 8, King David, writing centuries before space travel was even considered, said in Psalm 8:3-6 (NIV84): “When I consider Your heavens, the work of Your fingers, the moon and the stars, which You have set in place, what is man that You are mindful of him, the son of man that You care for him? You made him a little lower than the heavenly beings and crowned him with glory and honor. You made him ruler over the works of Your hands; You put everything under his feet:”
God has made humans in His image. We can see, evaluate, reason, plan, and do things which are quite unimaginable. We can know God, be in awe of God. We can interact with physical life, but also with the Creator of all things, who has given us knowledge, and the responsibility to use it wisely. We are the caretakers of God’s creation. Let’s seek to live in awe of God, in communion with God, and with the character and values of God.
Oh LORD, our LORD; How Majestic is Your name and presence in all the Earth, and beyond. Help us to continue to reach forward to a better future with You! Amen.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.