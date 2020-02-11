POCATELLO — What’s become a February tradition is back at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
“Smooches from Pooches” is returning to the Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs, Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The event features a dog-kissing booth where attendees can get their picture taken while getting a doggy-kiss from one of the shelter’s adoptable canines. Pet parents are also welcome to bring their own dog in for a kiss and a photo commemorating the smooch. After the event, the photos will be posted to the Pocatello Animal Services Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloAnimalServices.
“Our hope is that Cupid’s arrow finds a few people and a few dogs and these pooches are able to go to their forever home,” said Kaleigh Fischer, volunteer coordinator with Pocatello Animal Services.
2020 marks the third year for the event, and while there is no charge for the photo, donations will be accepted for The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) organization, and for more information on the group, visit pocatelloshelterfriends.org.
Shelter staff asks that all dogs brought to the shelter for a picture be current on their vaccines and on leashes.
For more information on Pocatello Animal Services or to view adoptable pets, visit pocatello.us/animal.
The Pocatello Animal Shelter is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S 5th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho.