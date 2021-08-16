Marie was raised in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School. She loved dancing, friends, Elvis, participated in drill team and band. She then worked as a secretary at Idaho State University's vocatinal-technical when she caught an auto mechanic student’s eye. Randy, raised on a farm in Thatcher, Idaho, had graduated from Grace High School. He drove a 1970 Oldsmobile 442, was a two-time state wrestling champion and served in the Navy. He and some classmates were joking about whether he could date Marie. He said, “I could if I had a dime.”
So, they pitched him one. He went straight to the payphone, called and she said yes. Marie’s decision was confirmed as she checked out his grades and attendance the next day at work. Well, it’s not every day a dime leads to something priceless. They fell in love and were married on Aug. 20, 1971.
Randy and Marie both wanted to raise their family in the country. They settled in Thatcher, raised cattle and ran Bear River Automotive next door. They were blessed with six children: Brooke (Jeff) Smedley, Guy (Nikcole) Robbins, Michalene (Shad) Rindlisbaker, Dawnielle (Bryce) Larsen, Sterling Robbins and Audra (Grant) Conrad. They currently have 29 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The Robbins home has always been filled with the important things in life. They have enjoyed Sunday dinners, holidays and gatherings with the Robbins and Rosales families and lifelong friends. Cherished memories include the tepee, horse rides, working cows, moving pipe, singing, playing games, gardening and dancing with Marie in the living room. As a family, we didn’t see the world, but we’ve traveled every backroad in the Valley — multiple times. We all have memories of a full tank of gas, good music and a cold drink at backroad speed.
In 1993, the family moved to Rigby where Randy taught auto. They kept the ranch in Thatcher and moved back after a year. In 1995, Randy was hired to teach auto at Bear Lake High. After thousands of miles commuting and countless good memories, he retired in 2013. Marie’s priority was her children. After the kids were in school, Marie worked at Grace High School, Rigby Junior High, Heritage Safe and worked for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints FM from 1996-2013.
Randy and Marie are faithful members of the LDS church. They cherish their marriage in the Logan Temple and have faithfully served in many callings. Their weekly temple trips have been their highlight for years.
Through it all, Randy has always had Marie proudly by his side, and she proudly stands there. They hold hands, tease one another and complement each other perfectly. Whether it’s watching a good movie together, branding, quoting a good movie or laughing together, Dad, we love you. Whether it’s watching you hold a baby, coloring with the kids, visiting for hours, cooking, cleaning or gardening, Mom, we love you.
From all your friends and family, we wish you a happy 50th anniversary.