Ralph Reynolds and Sally Beckstead Reynolds — the same words, the same hearts, but wiser, somehow the same vows, the same faith but deeper, now, as we turn to each other again. We are sure that love does not wait; it gets better.
The family of Ralph and Sally is happy to announce the 70th anniversary of their marriage. They were married on Oct. 7, 1950, a civil marriage that was later solemnized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Idaho Falls Temple.
They have been the perfect example of love and devotion to each other and to each of their five children Janie Wiggins (Bruce), Jim Reynolds, Marvin Reynolds (Julie), Susan Burt (Stoney), Shulene Starkey (Tom), 29 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and of course great-great-grandchildren. Their loving home has always been a haven for foster children and extended family.
Due to the coronavirus, the family held a private celebration to honor their loving parents.