I apologize up front for continuing the overload of coronavirus information (if that's what I can call it), but there are some interesting things not being talked about in mainstream medicine that might be of benefit for you while you’re at home with your family.
One thing I'm talking about is to raise your body's pH level. The way to do this at home without drugs is by eating an alkaline diet. For viruses to successfully enter a cell and infect it, they need a low pH, meaning a more acidic environment.
These viruses also need a more acidic environment to replicate in the cell. Therefore, it may be of great benefit to elevate your pH especially considering our current setting.The first thing to do to elevate your own pH is to do your best to avoid high sodium and processed foods in your diet.
Cutting back on dairy and meat products might also be a good idea in the short run. Alkaline foods that should be increased in your diet include fruits and vegetables, legumes and nuts, and soybean products such as tofu.
Make your water more alkaline by adding lime or lemon juice and find a recipe for a green drink (lots of recipes online) to do occasionally.
Taking a multivitamin with minerals and some extra magnesium every day is also wise. A good pH level for the human body should be between 6.5 and 7.4 every morning upon awakening.
The pH strips are easily found at pharmacies if you choose to check. The best way I have found to check is to take the average of two salivary pH tests and one urine test. Once again, the big picture benefits of what you do each and every day have become apparent with this pandemic. Stay healthy!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at http://drwilley.com.