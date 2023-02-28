Rainbow Maldonado

Pocatello’s Rainbow Maldonado joins United Way of Southeastern Idaho as the new community engagement and development specialist through the Americorps Vista Volunteer Government program.

POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho, an organization committed to improving outcomes for children, families and individuals in need, welcomes Pocatello’s Rainbow Maldonado to its team.

Maldonado joins United Way as the new community engagement and development specialist through the Americorps Vista Volunteer Government program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.