POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho, an organization committed to improving outcomes for children, families and individuals in need, welcomes Pocatello’s Rainbow Maldonado to its team.
Maldonado joins United Way as the new community engagement and development specialist through the Americorps Vista Volunteer Government program.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to work with the United Way team in this capacity,” Maldonado said. “United Way of Southeastern Idaho has such powerful community engagement and a valuable emphasis on the success of a thriving community.”
Americorps Vista is a national service program designed to alleviate poverty.
Maldonado joins United Way with more than 27 years of successful sales, PR, advocacy, philanthropic and continuous growth marketing methodology experience.
“We are thrilled to add Rainbow Maldonado to our dynamic team, and she is a perfect fit for this role,” said Wendi Ames, director of donor and community engagement at United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “Rainbow will be building region-wide volunteer connections, building engagement, sourcing volunteers and locating resources — all part of sustaining local programs serving families across our region.”
United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s mission is to build powerful partnerships that improve outcomes for children, families and individuals in need. To learn more about United Way of Southeastern Idaho, visit unitedwaysei.org.
