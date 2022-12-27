Rail City Jazz

Rail City Jazz will perform during the Pocatello Rotary Club's "A Chocolate Lover’s Affair" event on Jan. 20.

 Photo courtesy of Pocatello Rotary Club

POCATELLO — Attendees at “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair,” a popular Pocatello Rotary Club event scheduled for Jan. 20 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, can look forward to an evening of superb musical entertainment by Rail City Jazz.

Located in Pocatello, Rail City Jazz is in great demand across the region. Attendees at the January 20 event can expect a memorable experience that taps into the rich history of the giants of jazz and blues, from Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington, to BB King, Muddy Waters and Albert King.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.