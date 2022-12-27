POCATELLO — Attendees at “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair,” a popular Pocatello Rotary Club event scheduled for Jan. 20 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, can look forward to an evening of superb musical entertainment by Rail City Jazz.
Located in Pocatello, Rail City Jazz is in great demand across the region. Attendees at the January 20 event can expect a memorable experience that taps into the rich history of the giants of jazz and blues, from Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington, to BB King, Muddy Waters and Albert King.
The band’s members have deep musical credentials. Keith Ward, clarinetist and alto saxophonist, has worked in bands and orchestras backing Grammy Award-winning artists Natalie Cole, Michael W. Smith and Llew Matthews. Fred Anderson, guitarist and singer, toured professionally for many years as a bluesman throughout the US and Canada. Terrel Merkley, pianist, has performed with Robert Conti and Mike Banks and was the house pianist for the Eastern Idaho Jazz Society for many years. Phillip Meline, bassist, has roots in rock and acoustic guitar with rock band Blaque Rose and duo The Sexton and the Singer. Jonny Brownley toured six years throughout the US with Somewhere in the Middle, sharing the stage with bands such as Shine Down, Hawthorne Heights, Great White, Marcy Playground and Sick Puppies.
“We are so excited to have Rail City Jazz back for ‘A Chocolate Lover’s Affair’,” said Summer Jackman, past president of the Pocatello Rotary Club. “The band members recently retired, but when we invited them back to perform at ‘A Chocolate Lover’s Affair,’ they enthusiastically said yes. They loved performing at the event in 2020, and our club members unanimously agreed that their music was the perfect complement to the fun and lively atmosphere of the evening. Add that to the incredible line-up of creations available to sample and a fun silent auction, and this looks to be an evening everyone will truly enjoy.”
Jackman stated ticket sales have been brisk, with the pace of sales indicating it’s likely to be another sold-out event. Individuals interested in attending can purchase tickets ahead of the evening at the event’s website: www.ChocolateLoversAffair.com. Net proceeds from the event support the Pocatello Rotary Club’s many service projects in the community, including humanitarian service, youth projects, education, health and community beautification.
