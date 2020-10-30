There are several ways to consider time in quarantine. Some are more positive than others. I had some mild symptoms and out of a desire for caution I went and got a COVID test. While I await my results, I’m quarantined. As I’m isolated in my bedroom I plan to get remote work done, get caught up on some reading, deep clean, and try not to lose my grip on reality after folding my clothes 300 times. I may even resort to … ironing. The cartoonist Bill Waterson said that, “There’s never enough time to do all of the nothing you want.” It is my sincere hope that Mr. Waterson has never been quarantined, but I wonder.
As of the writing of this column, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reports 5,438 total cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. That number does not include individuals like myself who are quarantined awaiting results, or those who are quarantined because they have had direct exposure to someone who tested positive and are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines even with no symptoms. Bottom line, there are a lot of people in our area who are self-isolating, and the number grows every day. It is essential that the public be equipped with strategies to emerge from quarantine having kept a grasp on positive mental health.
The French author/philosopher Voltaire said, “Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget to sing in the lifeboats.” I would add, “Even if you are the only one in the stinking boat.” Difficult things come our way in life, but identifying as a victim or a victor can often be a choice we make. So what are some strategies for not only surviving quarantine, but thriving?
Stay positive: No matter how long you may have to self-isolate, it's important to stay positive! The old saying is true, “This too shall pass!” Your quarantine will be over before you know it. Make a list of the things you can do that make you happy. Maybe it's art, music, playing with your pet or yoga. Go back and review that list if you start to feel down.
Stay connected: Isolation can make you feel depressed, anxious and fearful. For some people, being alone is really hard. At the beginning of your quarantine, make a list of who “your people” are. Everyone needs to know who their circle is of trusted people who will support and encourage you. Utilize the internet to check in regularly with people. Call your grandmother. Develop a strategy for regular contact with people so you feel less isolated. Regularly keep in touch with these important people so you can stay encouraged.
Use your time wisely: One of the hardest things about quarantine is feeling like you’ve lost control of what you want to do. Lack of control gives us all anxiety. You may be stuck at home, but you still have control. Make a list of the things you want to accomplish while you have this extra time. Maybe you want to get caught up on some projects, but maybe you also want to finish that book you love, or get caught up with some old friends. Being productive helps you feel more in control and encouraged.
Stay on schedule: Quarantine is NOT a good time to stay up all night and sleep all day. Too much sleep can actually drain you of energy, and that adds to feeling down. It’s important while you are at home to keep a schedule. Get up, get dressed, and take charge of your day. Make yourself a schedule and stick to it. Plan for a successful transition when this time is over. When you are free to go back to work or school, having kept a schedule will ensure you are ready to get back to normal faster!
Eat well: Hey, I know you love chocolate donuts and potato chips. Just don’t try to live off of a diet of those things for your entire quarantine. Your body needs good fuel to stay energetic and encouraged during this time. Eat well, and drink plenty of liquids. Create a stash of healthy snacks in your room for when you get bored. Make regular meals a part of your schedule. P.S. Use the treats as a reward for finishing projects and accomplishing other goals on your to-do-list!
Keep your family informed: Now that you’re on quarantine it's important to communicate well with your family about how you feel. Maybe on day three you finished a book and rewarded yourself with some Doritos, and after scarfing them down you realized you couldn’t taste or smell them!? Let someone in your family know when something concerning your health changes. Get better as fast as you can, because someone out there misses you!
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.