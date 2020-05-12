POCATELLO — Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is committed to providing meaningful connection for the community while continuing to follow recommended guidelines of social distancing.
On May 17 at 4 p.m., we will celebrate our annual Flower Ceremony, with a 100% virtual twist. Please send photos of your favorite flowers to Rev. Jenny via text at 208-380-1084 or email minister@pocatellouu.org, and join us for this lovely tradition of welcoming beauty in diversity. Chris Crivello is our worship coordinator.
Visit pocatellouu.org and give a like on Facebook. The link for joining our service has been published in both places. PUUF is a welcoming congregation of the LGBTQAI community, seeking right relations and striving for a just and equitable society for all. Come experience the difference when religion explores the journey without doctrine.