Those who have viewed recent ‘general conferences’ for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will have noticed many changes. Changes include: a switch from home-teaching to ministering; three-hour to two-hour church services on Sundays; a reorganization of how leaders carry out their responsibilities, and many temples being built. These changes attest to the vitalness of choosing to put God first throughout one’s life.
President Russel M. Nelson, the current president of the church, who has announced these and other changes, is also a prophet and seer. Likewise, are the apostles. Mary Jane Woodger, a BYU professor of LDS church history and doctrine states: “Our prophets are not only prophets and revelators, they are also seers. They see what is coming down the line. They prepare us for what’s to come” (Tanner, The Daily Universe, Feb 2022). Preparing the people for the second coming of Jesus Christ has always been a purpose of prophets and seers. The apostle Paul taught: “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come” (2 Tim 3.1). Today, we see evidence of Paul’s prophecy through random acts of violence and tragedies, wars, natural disasters, and contention. Yet, despite commotion, it is my belief that men’s hearts have not failed them (D&C 45.26). Hope still exists in Christ!
Hope in Christ through change, called His grace, is still prevalent among men and women. In 2021, Pres. Nelson taught that “in the coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting, and constant influence of the Holy Ghost” (Nelson, 2021). Choosing to put God first means consistently trying to be like Christ. Changing behaviors that are not in line with what Christ taught, called repentance, is how members of His Restored Church receive the constant guidance and influence of the Holy Ghost, also called the Spirit. Putting God first also means dedicating one’s strength to serving others, teaching Christ’s gospel, keeping the Sabbath Day holy, constantly dedicating effort to one’s family, and serving in temples.
As of the April 2022 general conference, Pres. Nelson officially “announced 100 temples total over 10 occasions” (Church News, 2022). These temples will be constructed in big cities and small towns, in large countries and on small islands. With this massive increase of temples being built throughout the world, and in some cases, two temples in the same city, both members and nonmembers of Christ’s Restored Church have asked: “why so many temples?” The answer to this question does not lie within how the world views LDS temples, but within the spiritual meaning behind building and serving in the House of the Lord. In April 2022, Nelson taught: “positive spiritual momentum [living like Christ] increases as we worship in the temple and grow in our understanding of the magnificent breadth and depth of the blessings we receive there. I plead with you to counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple. Your time there brings blessings for eternity” (Nelson, 2022). For both the living and the dead, sacred binding covenants (promises) are made in temples which connect families together and to our Heavenly Parents in the eternal realm.
So how does one counter worldly ways? One does so through sacrifice. Worldly entertainment, like TV, movies, cultural and sporting events are not bad-they exist for our
enjoyment. But do we spend too much time with these events and not enough time with those things that are most important? The late prophet and president, Gordon B. Hinckley, whose professional career was spent as an employee of the church in public radio, journalism and publicity taught: “what a marvelously interesting thing it is to watch young minds stretch and strengthen. I am one who greatly appreciates the vast potential of television for good. But I also am one who decries the terrible waste of time and opportunity as children in some homes watch, hour upon hour, that which neither enlightens nor strengthens” (Hinckley, 1985). Hinckley’s teachings are astonishing, yet profound. With the increase of technology in television, smart phones, tablets, computers and eons of streaming services, the temptation to choose to spend time doing other things besides serving the Lord can be easy. But God understands this, which is one of the reasons why temples are being built in abundance, and why a focus on increasing one’s relationship with God has been a common theme in ‘general conferences’ over the last few years.
I invite my readers to put God first by spending more time serving the Lord. Lots of temples are and will be accessible within short distances from homes. Make it a goal to attend as often as possible. Look for opportunities to serve others and to increase your relationship with God. Doing so will bless you eternally!
Case Stayner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Idaho State University and is currently working to obtain his master’s in secondary education from Grand Canyon University. He loves writing in his free time and teaching English and other subjects at his place of employment. The most important things he values in life are his religious beliefs, including his faith in God the Father and his son Jesus Christ and his dedication to his family.