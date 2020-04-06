Idaho State University is now offering free parking lot internet to the community on its campuses.
This offer comes as free public access to the web has become less accessible from the closings of local public facilities to stem the spread of COVID-19. The Idaho State Board of Education ordered a soft close to all public school districts and charter schools through April 20, plus local libraries have closed their doors.
The community, including students, can assess the free Wi-Fi at parking lots for Holt Arena and Pond Student Union as well as the Hutchinson Quadrangle on ISU's Pocatello campus.
“As partners in education with our local school districts, we felt it was important for our university to meet this important community need,” stated Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee. “Providing open and free Wi-Fi to all learners will help the education in our community to continue during this unprecedented time.”
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 spokeswoman Courtney Fisher stated free internet is a welcomed service as around 10 to 15 percent of the district’s students have "limited or no access to a reliable source of internet at home."
“We are very fortunate to have an educational partner like Idaho State University helping us to fill the gap on this very critical need in our community,” Fisher stated. “ISU’s generosity will help us continue to deliver on our promise for equitable access to the educational services provided by the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25.”
To join ISU’s free internet, connect to network called TigerGuest. After entering a browser, users will be directed to a webpage to set up an account that will allow them to immediately utilize the service.
User accounts are temporary, so a new account needs to be set up before each use.
Free internet service is also being offered at ISU’s North Bennion Student Union parking lot in Idaho Falls and in the parking lot between its main Meridian campus entrance and the freeway.