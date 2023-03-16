POCATELLO — Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and the City Council are hosting a town hall meeting March 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in City Council chambers, 911 N. 7th Ave. in Pocatello.

The topic of the town hall meeting will focus on the Marshall Public Library and other city topics. Speakers must sign up before 6:30 p.m.; the sign-in sheets will be placed on each side of the council chambers entry table by 6 p.m. Each speaker will be allotted two minutes.

