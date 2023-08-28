Idaho residents, public officials and journalists are encouraged to attend a series of government transparency workshops relating to Idaho’s open meeting laws, public records laws and campaign finance laws, according to a press release from Idahoans for Openness in Government.

The workshops, which will feature discussions with members of the Idahoans for Openness in Government nonprofit group, as well as Secretary of State Phil McGrane and Idaho Controller Brandon Woolf, are free and include in-person or online options for participation. Each of the in-person sessions will be held in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, and the events will be streamed online in partnership with Idaho Public Television.

