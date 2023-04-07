Puberty in girls is beginning at a much younger age than it did 50 years ago, forcing parents to deal with symptoms in girls as young as 9 years old. Typically, in pediatrics, we observe subsequent and specific stages of pubertal development. The earliest signs of female puberty are the formation of breast buds, followed approximately six months later by the development of pubic hair. Most girls have a phase of rapid height growth after breast bud development. Peak height growth usually occurs about six months to one year before the onset of menstruation. Once menstruation begins, it can be 18 months to two years before there is regular ovulation. Often, parents seek medical attention when their girls are not having regular monthly periods. However, there is a window of time after their period begins where their hormone levels are still fluctuating leading to irregular periods and symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).
PMS may come with cramping, bloating, skin problems, irritability and mood swings. These symptoms may be significant but should be short in duration and not disabling. Every girl is different when it comes to the severity of these symptoms and which are the most bothersome. For some girls, these symptoms will stop during the week of their period. For others, these symptoms can begin a week before, and last the duration of, their period. Any symptoms that interfere with daily activities should be considered severe and evaluated by a healthcare professional.
The cause of these symptoms is unknown, but it is thought to be related to changes in the two hormones estrogen and progesterone. There are no diagnostic tests to confirm premenstrual symptoms, but there are bloodwork and imaging tests for severe symptoms.
Usually, simple lifestyle changes are enough to counteract the hormonal changes that occur during the menstrual cycle. Things like light exercise, getting more sleep and avoidance of smoking or vaping can help ease symptoms.
Most medications for symptom management can be purchased over the counter. Ibuprofen and Tylenol can help with pain and cramping. Medications like Midol Teen have a combination of a pain reliever, caffeine and an antihistamine. Caffeine is commonly used during PMS as a diuretic to help relieve bloating. It also energizes to help combat PMS-related fatigue.
Natural remedies like chamomile tea, favorite foods and a hot bath can help your teenager feel more relaxed and comfortable. A heating pad applied to the abdomen or lower back can help relieve cramping and pain. Relaxation techniques such as meditation or cognitive behavioral therapies can help teens feel more in control of their symptoms as well as relieve pain.
Even something as simple as a Netflix marathon with ice cream can make your teen feel better during their menstrual cycle.
However, when symptoms become debilitating, teens need to be scheduled for a visit with their healthcare provider. Symptoms that interfere with everyday activities like school and sports need a further workup and treatment. Their provider may recommend a low dose birth control tablet to help with hormonal fluctuations and/or a low dose antidepressant for mood swings and depression. For more information on this, it is best to consult the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology website.
Caroline Sassetti has been in health care for 20 years and an NP for 10 years. She is a pediatric nurse practitioner at the Health West Pediatric Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.