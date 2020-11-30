POCATELLO — Due to the ongoing pandemic and following Gov. Brad Little’s modified Stage 2 order limiting in-person gatherings to 10 or fewer people, Pocatello Regional Transit is canceling the 2020 Tour of Lights.
“We are saddened to cancel the bus tour, but recognize we must do our part in keeping everyone safe during this pandemic,” said Skyler Beebe, Pocatello Regional Transit director. “We’re hopeful we’ll be able to continue our unique and festive tradition next year.”
In the meantime, PRT is offering the route map of the 2019 Tour of Lights to citizens. Residents can view the map at bit.ly/3kNIBb4.
“While last year’s map isn’t a guarantee of where you’ll see the best displays in the area, it’s a great starting point,” Beebe said. “The Tour of Lights has followed a similar route for many years with only some slight changes."
For more information on all the services offered by Pocatello Regional Transit, visit pocatellotransit.com.