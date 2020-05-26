POCATELLO — Youth ages 18 and younger will be able to get a lift from Pocatello Regional Transit for free this summer.
Thanks to a $1,000 donation from Gate City Rotary, area youth can ride a PRT bus anywhere in the fixed route system at no cost over the summer months with the Summer Youth Pass. Fixed routes are the routes that serve Pocatello and Chubbuck.
“Youth are becoming more independent every day and this program, in part, allows them to achieve that independence,” said Skyler Beebe, Pocatello Regional Transit director. “The Summer Youth Pass is a great opportunity for our youth to save money and recognize the resources available to them.”
“Gate City Rotary is excited to support the summer bus passes for the youth in our Pocatello/Chubbuck community,” said Molly Swallow, Gate City Rotary board member. “We encourage kids to safely ride the bus for access to meals, employment and physical activity.”
Passes can be obtained starting June 1 during business hours at:
— Pocatello Regional Transit Center — 5815 South 5th Ave.
— Marshall Public Library — 113 South Garfield Ave.
— Ross Park Aquatic Complex — 2901 S. 2nd Ave.
— Zoo Idaho — 2900 S. 2nd Ave.
— Portneuf District Library — 5210 Stuart Ave. (Chubbuck)
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, parents and caregivers are encouraged to contact their youth’s final destination to learn about health and safety restrictions and requirements prior to utilizing the service.
Riders are required to present the pass to PRT drivers to ride fare-free.
The Summer Youth Pass program will run through August 22.
Last year, PRT unveiled the Summer Youth Pass and issued 209 passes. In 2019 the pass offered youth the ability to ride from any PRT stop and get to the Marshall Public Library and lower Ross Park, including Zoo Idaho and the Ross Park Aquatic Complex, for free.
“2019 was a test run and it really blossomed,” said Beebe. “We received a lot of great feedback and appreciation from riders. What we found was that grandparents, parents, daycares and many alike picked up a Summer Youth Pass for the youth in their lives and loved it.”
For more information on PRT including routes, stops and more, visit pocatellotransit.com.