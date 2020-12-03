POCATELLO — Those looking to give a meaningful gift to their neighbors — both locally and throughout the world — this holiday season can donate to Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship’s 27th Annual Community Blanket Drive.
PVIF is in the process of gathering new and gently used blankets of all sizes, which will be delivered to the local Aid For Friends, St. Vincent de Paul, Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency and The Salvation Army for distribution to those in need.
Last year, they were able to give 121 blankets to each of the organizations, and officials are hoping to provide hundreds more this year.
“Our community is generous and responds to people who struggle,” Rev. Roger Bray, who has overseen the blanket drive for many years, said in a news release. “These blankets will bring an element of Christmas cheer to many people who are stretched to meet their family’s needs.”
It was difficult for groups that typically make blankets for the drive to gather this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Bray says they need a lot of contributions this year.
“I hope, for the sake of the people who are struggling that others will go out of their way to provide a blanket that will provide warmth and comfort for a long time,” Bray said in the news release.
He encourages faith communities, organizations and individuals to gather blankets and deliver them to Central Christian Church, located at 918 E. Center in Pocatello, between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15.
People can also donate funds to the cause.
PVIF is collecting money for the Church World Service, which produces blankets for people in need throughout the world.
“Each five dollar gift allows a high quality blanket to be produced and delivered,” according to the news release. “These blankets are provided to people who are suffering from the effects of natural disasters, or human caused disasters, which have made them refugees migrating to a safer place in their region.”
Those who would like to donate funds can mail them to Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship, P.O. Box 4614, Pocatello, ID, 83205.
For additional information about the Community Blanket Drive, people can call 208-232-2000.