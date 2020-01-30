POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Chapter of Project Linus is a non-religious, non-political group whose purpose is to do a simple act of kindness for children who are at risk or in crisis by giving them blankets they can call their own. New blankets and quilts are made for children ages birth through 19 and are distributed through 15 local agencies, such as Portneuf Medical Center, Family Services Alliance, Bright Tomorrows and the Court Appointed Special Advocates program. During the past seven years, 5,980 blankets have been given to children in Blackfoot and Pocatello.
Our Project Linus depends on gifts and donations to purchase fabric, yarn, batting and sewing notions to make these blankets. We have been fortunate to receive fabric as well as monetary gifts from the community, and we thank you. If you or your service group would like to make a contribution or have a presentation regarding Project Linus, please contact Julie at 208-380-0470.
For questions regarding donating fabric or blanket criteria, call Barbara at 562-544-4136 or Shirley at 208-478-6776.
Members of the Southeast Idaho Chapter of Project Linus hold their monthly meeting on the first Tuesday of each month (except January and July) from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Pocatello. First Presbyterian Church is located at 202 S. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello. Please enter the building on the Lewis Street side. Our next meeting is Tuesday. If you don’t sew or crochet, this might be an opportunity for you to learn, as we have many willing teachers. However, there are many jobs that just need willing hands. We hope to see you at our next meeting.