POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Chapter of Project Linus is a non-religious, non-political group whose purpose is to do a simple act of kindness for children who are at risk or in crisis by giving them blankets they can call their own. New blankets and quilts are made for children ages birth through 19 and are distributed through 15 local agencies. This year we have given out over 250 blankets in our area.
Our Project Linus depends on gifts and donations to purchase fabric, yarn, batting and sewing notions to make these blankets. We have been fortunate to receive fabric as well as monitory gifts from the community, and we thank you.
Organizations that have donated to Project Linus are:
— Allstate Insurance through Charities Aid Foundation of America.
— Bingham Health Care Foundation.
— Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary.
— Rails West Federal Credit Union.
— Idaho Central Credit Union.
— Connections Credit Union.
— Southeast Idaho Republican Women.
— Racine Olson Law Firm.
— Individuals through JOANN Fabrics gift cards, as well as fabric and yarn donations.
Members of the Southeast Idaho Chapter of Project Linus hold their monthly meeting on the first Tuesday of each month (except January and July) from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Pocatello. First Presbyterian Church is located at the corner of 7th Avenue and Lewis Street. Please enter the building on the Lewis Street side.
Our next meeting will be Dec. 1
Due to the COVID-19 virus, our meetings have changed as follows:
— Masks must be worn at all times.
— Drop off and pick up only.
— Limited numbers in yarn room.