Don Aslett

I ask a question in this verse

Why anyone would want to curse?

A habit, an action so juvenile

Completely out of taste or style

Find it discomforting and cheap

Communications you have to bleep

Burst of anger merits no excuse

For resorting to such verbal abuse

To hear Lord’s name taken in vain

Gives a conversation pain

Be there no proper time or place

To promote this badge of disgrace

No decency can attend

Exists only to offend

And foul it is in any tongue

To introduce profanity to the young

Though free expression for man is allowed

Profanity’s out of place in any crowd

Blasphemous, debasing, and corrupt

Abusive, crude; let’s give it up!

Don Aslett of McCammon is the founder of The Museum of Clean, 711 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, and still enjoys giving tours to all visitors. Check out the museum's website at www.museumofclean.com.

