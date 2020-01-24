I ask a question in this verse
Why anyone would want to curse?
A habit, an action so juvenile
Completely out of taste or style
Find it discomforting and cheap
Communications you have to bleep
Burst of anger merits no excuse
For resorting to such verbal abuse
To hear Lord’s name taken in vain
Gives a conversation pain
Be there no proper time or place
To promote this badge of disgrace
No decency can attend
Exists only to offend
And foul it is in any tongue
To introduce profanity to the young
Though free expression for man is allowed
Profanity’s out of place in any crowd
Blasphemous, debasing, and corrupt
Abusive, crude; let’s give it up!
