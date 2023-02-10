I once cared for a patient dying of cervical cancer. As I watched this poor woman suffer, I couldn’t help but wonder how different her life would have been if she had received a PAP smear before it was too late.
One of the most gratifying things I can do as a family medicine doctor is to find cancer in its early stages. Nothing feels better than knowing I likely helped prevent years of suffering and an early death. If cervical cancer is found early, it is one of the quickest and easiest cancers to treat. If it is found too late it is a rough road. Currently, the United States Preventative Task Force recommends women start screening for cervical cancer by PAP smear at age 21. Before age 30, screening is every three years, and after 30 every five years provided tests for the human papilloma virus are done at the same time. Once you turn 65, you no longer need to get a PAP smear if previous exams have been normal.
Many women are anxious about getting a PAP smear. Some have suffered sexual abuse and trauma and find the idea of getting a PAP smear terrifying. Often people feel more comfortable getting a PAP smear as they develop a relationship with their provider. In my experience most women do not find the exam painful and it is normally very quick.
PAP smears aren’t the only interventions proven to save lives. Mammograms can prevent devastating breast cancers. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed this year. Various organizations make different recommendations on when to start mammograms. At age 40, you should speak to your healthcare provider to determine if a mammogram screening is right for you. It’s also important for women to be familiar with their breasts. If they detect changes, they should inform their provider.
Screening for colon cancer can also save lives. This can be done either by a stool sample or a colonoscopy. Talk to your provider about which one would be best for you. Recently the American Cancer Society changed their recommendations to begin screening at age 45. If you have a family member diagnosed with colon cancer you may need to be screened sooner. Both men and women should be screened for colon cancer.
Preventing cancer is one of the most rewarding things I do as a doctor. An ounce of prevention is worth far more than a pound of cure when it comes to cervical cancer, breast cancer and colon cancer. Insurance providers know this, so they’ll pay for these exams. Don’t delay. Schedule a wellness visit to have these screenings done now.
Dr. Daniel Sterner has lived in Southeast Idaho nearly all his life. He moved away twice — once to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Paraguay and then again for medical school in Las Vegas. He is currently working as a family physician in American Falls for Health West.
