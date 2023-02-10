Dr. Daniel Sterner

I once cared for a patient dying of cervical cancer. As I watched this poor woman suffer, I couldn’t help but wonder how different her life would have been if she had received a PAP smear before it was too late.

One of the most gratifying things I can do as a family medicine doctor is to find cancer in its early stages. Nothing feels better than knowing I likely helped prevent years of suffering and an early death. If cervical cancer is found early, it is one of the quickest and easiest cancers to treat. If it is found too late it is a rough road. Currently, the United States Preventative Task Force recommends women start screening for cervical cancer by PAP smear at age 21. Before age 30, screening is every three years, and after 30 every five years provided tests for the human papilloma virus are done at the same time. Once you turn 65, you no longer need to get a PAP smear if previous exams have been normal.

